SIALKOT - An elderly man was burnt alive in Varriyo village near here on Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue-1122, Rasheed Ahmed (75) was sleeping in a room of his house by leaving heater operating, suddenly the quilt he was wrapping caught fire. He sustained critical burn injuries and died on the spot. Rescuers shifted the body to hospital for autopsy. Police were investigating.

Two held with contraband

Rangpura police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two drug pushers and recovered 3kg fine quality hashish from their possession. The accused were identified as Bilal and Haider Ali. Police have registered cases against the accused.

Man held with liquor

Police have arrested a bootlegger and recovered huge quantity of liquor from his possession. According to police, the accused identified as Adnan was arrested from the jurisdiction of Civil

Lines Police Station. A case had been registered against the accused.

Four robbers held

Pasrur police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged robbers and recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their possession.