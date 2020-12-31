Share:

SUKKUR - SSP Kandhkot-Kashmore Amjad Sheikh has said that eleven citizens have been rescued from kidnapping after they were trapped by a female caller. Talking to media on Wednesday, he said that a gang of Taighani and Jaghirani tribes had trapped 11 people from different cities, including Atta Muhammad Gorchani, Sibghatullah Bhatti, Gulsher Ahmed, police personnel Mujahid Ali, Sanaullah, Muhammad Nawaz, Shakeel Ahmed, Ahmed Nawaz, Imran, Saifullah, who fell in love with a female caller. He said the gang of kidnappers after ensuring that the victims were completely trapped by the female caller invited them on a visit. The SSP stated that the police had traced the phone calls and immediately informed the possible victims of kidnapping. He said the rescued people belonged to various cities, including Shaheed Benazirabad, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rohri, Sukkur, Jacobabad and other cities.