ISLAMABAD-Emilia Clarke has sold her modern Venice Beach, California, home for $4.4 million.The actress and Game Of Thrones star had originally sought $5 million for the 2-bed, three-bath residence when she first listed it back in August.In the end, she accepted an offer that is $200,000 less than what she reportedly paid for the property back in 2016.People reported Clarke had been renting out the house in the trendy LA community since April 2019 at an asking price of $25,0000 a month.

The British actress, 34, found fame as Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO series that ended last year. The 2,800 square foot house was built in 2009 from designs by architects at Abramson Teiger. The long and narrow home features plenty of windows and the grounds include a long and narrow swimming pool as well as a patio and lush landscaping. The living room boasts 15-foot high ceilings and sliding glass doors that open onto the back yard.