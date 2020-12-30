Share:

KARACHI - Engro Fertilizers Limited has entered into a partnership with the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF), to establish and develop Engro Learning Center and a model farm at the UAF campus.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Nadir Salar Qureshi, CEO of Engro Fertilizers, and Dr. Asif Tanveer, Vice Chancellor of UAF, in a virtual ceremony. Under the agreement, UAF will provide Engro Fertilizers with land to develop model farms, where Seed-to-Harvest solutions will be demonstrated to achieve higher yield through implementation of holistic agricultural practices. In addition, the company will identify and conduct research and development projects involving the academia and student body, and test new technologies and solutions for capacity-building of UAF students.

According to Nadir Qureshi, “By strengthening the academia-industry linkage, we are committed to jointly address the key issues faced by the agricultural sector and leverage technology to improve farmers’ productivity and food security for Pakistan. Through various projects and internship opportunities, the Engro Learning Center will develop young agrarians to modernize and transform our agricultural landscape.”

Dr. Asif Tanveer appreciated Engro Fertilizers for this new initiative that will set an example for other industry players to also step forward and play their role in the prosperity of Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

This new partnership builds on last year’s agreement between Engro Fertilizers and UAF to conduct joint field trials to develop agronomic recommendations and to further use that information in developing informative literature and videos for the farmers.