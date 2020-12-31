Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has invited Japanese investors to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields. On Thursday, while talking to the Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda who called on him in Islamabad, FM said that all possible facilities will be given to the investors.

He further said, there are various opportunities to promote bilateral relations in sectors like agriculture, industry, low-cost housing

and environmental protection. Pakistan is making all efforts to promote tourism in the country. The foreign minister was thankful to the Japanese government for leadership and for providing assistance to Pakistan during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda also appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan. Matsuda repeated Japan's commitment to further expand its ties with Pakistan in diverse sectors.