ISLAMABAD-The frozen carcass of a juvenile woolly rhinoceros from the Ice Age — with its hazel-colored coat still intact — has been recovered from the permafrost of Siberia. The remains — which are 80 per cent intact and contain evidence of the animal’s last meal — were excavated in the Abyysky district of the Sakha Republic in August. They were found by local resident Alexei Savvin — and include various internal organs and structures, including teeth, part of the intestines and a lump of fat. Experts believe that the remains are most likely some 34,000 years old — although its exact age is yet to be confirmed by radiocarbon dating. The find was made close to the site where the only-known baby woolly rhino specimen — dubbed Sasha — was excavated back in 2014. Last year, the remains of two extinct cave lion cubs — ‘Boris’ and ‘Sparta’ — were found in the same district, close to a tributary of the remote Tirekhtyakh River.’According to preliminary estimates, the rhino is three or four years old and is a very young individual,’ said palaeontologist Albert Protopopov of the Academy of Sciences of the Sakha Republic.