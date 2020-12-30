Share:

ISLAMABAD- The price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed an increase of Rs100 and was traded at Rs113,650 against its sale at Rs113,550 the previous day. Likewise, the price of ten-gram gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs97,436 compared to Rs96,350 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs89,317. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1320 and Rs1,131.68 respectively.

The gold price in the international market increased by $2 to $1,880 compared to its sale at $1,878, the association added.