On Thursday, Pakistan reported the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases during the last two weeks, recording nearly 2,500 new cases, according to official data.

With 2,475 fresh infections, the country's total case load rose to 479,715, including 435,073 recoveries. The recoveries are up to 90.7% from the earlier 86%.

58 more people died due to corona virus in the last 24 hours, jumped the death toll to 10,105.

Pakistan was one of the countries where coronavirus cases started to significantly drop in mid-July, however since Nov. 1 new cases spiked in the country.

To contain the second wave, authorities have implemented lockdowns in virus-affected zones, along with a general ban on public meetings and rallies.

The government decided to purchase 1.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm.