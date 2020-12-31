Share:

ISLAMABAD - Since the MQM-P has shown reservations to the ruling party (PTI) over the results of Population Census 2017, the government has decided to conduct new population census by ensuring thumb impressions.

The new population census would be conducted with the proper approval of parliamentary committee under the supervision of Ministry of Information Technology (IT). They were assured of removing their reservations by conducting census with thumb impression of people, according to planning of the government shared with its disgruntled allied partner.

The MQM-P, a couple of days before, had expressed serious reservations over recently approved population census from federal cabinet. MQM-P’s chief Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has asked the government about its utility in the ruling coalition.

Sources said that the government’s senior members had been tasked to woo MQM-P as already ruling clique has lost allied partner from Balochistan (BNP-Mengal). The erstwhile PTI coalition partner BNP-Mengal has formally joined Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after distancing itself from PTI’s government. MQM-P had already conveyed its reservations to Prime Minister Imran Khan for not taking them into confidence in all political moves in and outside the parliament. Reservations have also been conveyed over the population committee formed to resolve the issue of population census raised by MQM-P and GDA.

Federal Minister for Planning Development Asad Umar, in a new development on population census issue, has constituted a five-member committee under the chairmanship of Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission. The committee has been formed with the objective that the next census is not only accurate but also inspires confidence amongst all stakeholders that it is a true reflection of population in all regions of the country.

Five-member committee headed by deputy chairman Planning Commission constituted

The committee has the mandate to review the census process, data collection and field operation methodologies used for Census 2017 & recommend the modern methodologies being adopted for censuses in region & globe for conduct of upcoming census, to compare the regional/globally adopted census questionnaires and proposals for improvement, to review mode of Data Collection (Manual /Electronic) for provision of timely & credible results & recommendation for adoption of innovative tools & technologies for geo referred enumeration up to the household level for upcoming census, to review the best practices of field operations including monitoring/supervision & data processing to minimize the omissions/ errors and complete coverage and to devise strategy for confidence building measures of all stakeholders for smooth completion of census operations and for increasing reliability & credibility of census results.

The committee includes Muhammad Ahmed Zubair, Chief Economist, Muhammad Sarwar Gondal, Member (Support Services) PBS, Dr GM Arif, renowned Demographer/Independent researcher, Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, renowned Demographer/Independent researcher and representative of NADRA.

Sixth Population & Housing Census 2017 was conducted on 15th March and provisional results were released in August 2017 with the approval of CCI.