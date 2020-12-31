Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal government has written letter to different ministries, divisions, departments and provincial governments and sought the names of officers of Grade-20 or equivalent for National Management Course (NMC).

According to the letter, the Establishment Division says, the National Management Course (NMC) will be conducted from 17-05-2021 to 17-09-2021 at National Management College, NSPP, Lahore. Panel of BS-20 or equivalent officers belonging to various occupational groups, services, ex-cadres of ministries, divisions, departments, sub-ordinate offices, autonomous, aemi-autonomous bodies, provincial governments, government of AJ&K and government of Gilgit-Baltistan may be forwarded to this Division latest by 30-11-2020. It may be pointed out that Establishment Division will finalise nominations of officers belonging to PAS, PSP and Secretariat Group. The nominations received directly from the departments and autonomous organisations etc, shall not be entertained.

It further says, the course fee is Rs1,000,000 per participant which covers the boarding and lodging expenses at the National Management College Hostel and expenses on mandatory inland, foreign study tour. The payment of course fee in respect of officers of occupational groups and ex-cadre officers of all ministries, divisions and their attached departments will be made by Establishment Division while in case of officers of the provincial governments and autonomous bodies and organisations etc, nominated for the course shall be arranged by their respective government, organisation to the Director General, NIM concerned through bank draft/cross cheque/pay order at the time of joining the course by the officer concerned or as early as possible.

It is, therefore, requested that nominations along-with the requisite information/documents complete in all respects may be forwarded to this Division on or before the closing date 30-11-2020.