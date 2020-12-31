Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday said it was because of Imran Khan’s weak government that India mustered up courage to annex the disputed territory.

Speaking at a gathering of the party workers at Kashmir House Islamabad on the occasion of the PML-N’s founding day, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed sympathy with people of Kashmir, saying, “When your sons are martyred, our souls get hurt.” “When due to Imran Khan’s incompetence, Kashmir falls into Modi’s lap and Pakistan loses the case of Kashmir, the whole of Pakistan is wounded,” she added. She claimed that it was because of Imran Khan’s weak government that India had mustered up courage to annex disputed territory.

“When a weaker prime minister comes into power who doesn’t come with people’s power and votes. When there is a weak government, then an enemy like India strikes,” Maryam said.

She said when there is a government like that of Mian Nawaz Sharif then someone like Modi himself walks and comes to Pakistan. “This is the difference between a real and fake prime minister,” she said. The PML-N vice president alleged that Imran Khan had her arrested days before she was to leave for Kashmir because he was afraid Maryam will expose his incompetence. She said the reference in which she was arrested had still not been filed. She said that her father had been muffled but his struggle and his narrative along with the people’s support had spread awareness to every corner of the country. “Nawaz Sharif is not just an ideology. His voice is booming in Pakistan today because behind his ideology is a history of service and actions,” she claimed.

Maryam clarified that no one speaks against the army because ‘it is our institution’. She said if Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to register a case anyone speaking against the army, then there is Imran Khan’s history of 12 years. She said the country was prosperous when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister adding that he had vowed to eliminate terrorism from the country and told the army “not to worry about money because the country was generating it.” She said there are many honest and patriotic people in the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, speaking to the gathering, PML-N Secretary General, Ahsan Iqbal said that when in power, his party will file a treason case against Imran for bargaining on Kashmir. He said no Indian government had the courage to change the disputed status of the territory but on Aug 5, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government unilaterally changed it.

Iqbal questioned whether Pakistan’s defence system had been weakened so much that Modi annexed the territory. He vowed that the PML-N would not bargain on the Kashmir issue. “We will fight, our children will fight until we gain independence for Kashmir,” he vowed. The PML-N leader also repeated allegations that the 2018 elections were rigged, saying that Punjab voted for PML-N but the vote was thrown in the waste basket and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s government was installed.