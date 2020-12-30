Share:

Since the birth of Pakistan, the only country that has been the major hurdle in the way of the development of Pakistan is India. It has followed an approach of defaming, dismembering and destabilising Pakistan and undoubtedly, this is ongoing in recent times as well. The revelations of Indian activities by the EU’s DisinfoLab and Pakistan itself is evidence of this.

A Brussels based non-profit organisation, EU DisinfoLab, working on disinformation propaganda published a research work, namely the “Indian Chronicles” a few days back in which it revealed the propaganda campaign originating from India which has been targeting Pakistan since 2005. The aim of it is to malign Pakistan’s reputation globally. Allegedly, a major player in the campaign is India’s largest wire service, ANI, which has been amplifying content produced on fake media outlets.

The mission of said campaign is to discredit nations in conflict with India in the region, in particular Pakistan and also China to a certain extent. In the long run, the campaign is aimed at strengthening the global perception of India, which will ultimately allow New Delhi to acquire more support from international institutions such as the EU and the UN. Reportedly, the campaign also hijacked the identity of a deceased international law scholar and Harvard Law School professor to promote its goals. A long list of websites were used over a period of 15 years to discredit Islamabad. These websites and their social media handles were used to publish fake videos and articles highlighting fake human rights abuses in Pakistan. At the same time, these platforms published positive reports about India.

The researchers of the organisation believe the operation has employed more than 750 fake media outlets, and more than 550 domain names in 119 countries to reinforce pro-Indian and anti-Pakistan feelings. In addition to it, the pro-India operation is busy in creating informal working groups inside the Parliament, establishing fake newsgroups, as well as influencing parliamentary questions to the European Commission. All such efforts, according to the organisation’s research, were aimed at portraying Pakistan as the villain and India as a defender of globally accepted values.

On the other hand, Pakistan, in previous month, revealed detailed evidence in the form of a dossier on ‘Indian state sponsored terrorism and destabilisation in Pakistan.’ The details of Indian terror activities in Pakistan were disclosed by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with the Director General Inter Services Public Relations, Major General Babar Iftikhar in a press conference on November 14, 2020.

19,130 terror acts were committed in Pakistan since 2011, resulting in 83,000 casualties including 32,000 martyrs, 23,000 civilians and 9,000 officers and personnel of law enforcing agencies. Islamabad also suffered 126 billion worth of economic loss whereas the lost economic opportunities could not be calculated.

India had been promoting terrorism not only from its own soil but has also been using the land of other neighbouring countries to destabilise Pakistan, especially Afghanistan. The role played by the Indian embassy and consulates in Afghanistan operating along Pakistan’s border in sponsoring terror in Pakistan where the Indian Ambassador and other diplomats not only work with collaborators regularly to provide financial support to the TTP and other dissident Baluch, but also supervise terrorist activities carried out in Pakistan. To extend financial support for terrorism in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two transactions amounting to $28,000 and $55,851 were made. It has also come to Pakistan’s knowledge that India has paid $820,000 to TTP leaders through its collaborators. Indian agencies are managing 87 terrorist camps out of which 66 are in Afghanistan.

As CPEC is a regional game changer, India has specifically been focusing on sabotaging the project and for this very purpose, it has also created a special cell that works under the supervision of the Indian Prime Minister. Rs80 billion have been allocated to this cell along with raising a militia of 700 persons to disrupt Pakistan’s grand project. “They have three objectives: undermine, delay and disrupt CPEC projects.” For achieving it, they had been providing financial and material support to the number of terrorist organisations that included Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, the Balochistan Liberation Army and Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Of these, the TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar have been banned by the UN whereas the Balochistan Liberation Army has been designated a terrorist organisation by the US and the UK.

This dossier has been shared by Pakistan with the international community the United Nations, the five permanent members of the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is endeavouring to expose India’s illegitimate acts on every international platform. But the opposition parties of Pakistan, wrapped in an alliance namely the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not only playing the role of a barrier in the way of acquisition of national interests, but also in Khan’s voice internationally by their acts and speeches, as India is using their speeches as a tool to exploit country more. Therefore, it is mandatory for the ‘political champions’ to shake hands with Khan’s government and work collectively for the betterment of the motherland. National unity is the strongest way to counter this Indian menace.

The options Pakistan could likely exercise against India are; first, Pakistan will most likely supplement its dossier with the “third party perspective” presented in the EU DisinfoLab report, something that was previously missing in its anti-India narrative. Second, Pakistan will engage with world powers traditionally hostile to Pakistan’s perspective to make them “soften” their stance towards Pakistan. Third, it will try to convince international organisations to pursue legal action against India’s natural and juristic persons named in the EU report who made representations before those organisations. Lastly, Pakistan’s best bet would be to table a resolution against India at the United Nations General Assembly with the hope of obtaining a resolution condemning India for its actions.