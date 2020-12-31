Share:

Malik Shifa Ullah

Every year, December 18 is observed as International Migrants Day. The day has been celebrated since 2000 when the UNO formally announced the day as an International Migrants Day. On this day, “International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families” was passed in 1990. Another milestone which has recently been achieved for protection of the rights of migrants is the establishment of a specialised UN agency named as “Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular Migration (GCM)” to address issues of migrants at one forum in 2018.

A migrant has been defined by UNO as, “Any person who stays outside his country of normal abode for at least one year is a migrant.” As per report of International Organization for Migrants (IOM), currently, there are 271 million international migrants spread across the world. In this way, about 3.5% population of the world is living out of their countries of origin as migrants. In this account, number of registered migrants is 25 million while 50 million are irregular and illegal migrants. Migrants can be categorised into asylum seekers, refugees, irregular migrant workers, over stayers, smuggled persons, trafficked persons, stateless persons etc. However, a lion share out of such migrants is consisted of refugees. Wars, civil wars and economic compulsions are major causes of migration in the contemporary world. As a recent illustration, Syrian war pushed about one million migrants from their country of origin and compelled them to take refuge in Europe especially Germany in the period between 2015 and 2018. During this period, the Eastern Mediterranean route (mainly from Turkey to Greece) remained a predominant route for migrants and asylum-seekers as opposed to the Central Mediterranean route (from North Africa to Italy) in normal days. However, this number of migrants has been decreased to 88,698 irregular migrants arriving to Europe in 2019.

While discussing the legal aspects of global migration, a number of international laws guarantee the protection of rights of migrants. The UNO and its specialised agencies like IOM, UNHCR and ILO have passed many international laws to safeguard the rights of migrants at the time of their entry into a country, in detention centres, at deportation process, at workplace and social security when living in that country. It is also important to mention that all migrants whether legal or illegal have same types of rights with a few exceptions in the eyes of international law. There are three famous international laws regarding rights of migrants – Universal Declaration of Human Rights 1948 (the second global human rights charter of the world after the charter of human rights of Khutba Hijja Tulwidda in Makkah in 632), 1951 Refugees Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees. Another important human rights law called European Convention on Human Rights 1953 has also been enacted by the EU to comply its international commitments towards migrants. The 1951 Convention Relating to Status of Refugees defines a refugee as “A person who has a well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion, is outside the country of his nationality, and is unable to, or owing to such fear, is unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country.” In this perspective, signatory states specially and non- signatory states on the basis of a general honour for universal human rights are obliged to not to push such migrants to the frontiers where they feel inhuman or degrading behaviour. The following is the detail of some more migrants based international human rights laws:-

Article 33 of 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees favours the right of non-refoulement of migrants to even such migrants who have still not been granted a refugee status. Article 14 of European Commission on Human Rights (ECHR) 1953 ensures elimination of all types of discrimination against migrants including on the basis of their colour, caste and creed. Consular access has also been secured through an international agreement. Article 36 of Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963 explains that a detainee has a right to make his contacts with the consular office of country of his citizenship. Article 9 of International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) 1976 states that migrant cannot be detained even on the pretext of wait for their entry permit process except in criminal offences. Article 12 of the same International Covenant guarantees the free movement to migrants within the country as well as outside the country of migration while Article 13 of this Covenant tells that every person will be given an opportunity to explain his position before his removal from a country. Likewise, under Article 12 of European Convention on the Legal Status of Migrant Workers 1977, a family of migrant worker has a right to join the worker and live jointly. Article 2 of Convention against Torture (CAT) 1987 tells that States are under international obligations to save migrants from all types of torture. Article 17 of International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families 1990 states that while deciding the admission, detention and expulsion of migrants, possible effects on the family members of the migrants shall also be considered. Likewise, article 27 of the same convention states that every migrant worker shall have a right towards social security services in that country. Article 98 of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1994 tells that member states are obliged to protect any ship in sea experiencing danger during travelling. Furthermore, according to Article 14 of European Convention on Nationality 1997, migrants have the right to maintain the multiple nationalities with certain conditions. As per article 7 of The International Convention on Migrant Workers 2005, signatory states of the convention are responsible for human rights of all migrant workers without distinction.

However, states can exercise reasonable restriction on migrants while remaining within the limits of international law. Although, collective expulsion of migrants is prohibited yet they can be tried individually if committed an act which is not covered by universal rights of migrants. There are also some rights which are peculiar to the citizens of their own countries of migration. For example, states can grant right of vote only to their own citizens on the one hand and put reasonable measures to stop entry of migrants into their countries on the other hand. However, international law does not allow States to apply refoulement practices on the transnational borders.

–The writer is an Islamabad-based Immigration and Passports Officer.