Share:

ISLAMABAD-Wooden satellites that burn up completely on atmospheric re-entry — without releasing harmful aluminium-rich particles — are being developed in Japan. The major component in today’s satellites is aluminium — which, when broken down by the force of re-entry, releases long-lived aerosols that damage the ozone layer. Researchers from Kyoto University have joined forces with Sumitomo Forestry to explore the potential for wood to be used in the extreme environment of space.