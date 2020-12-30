Share:

ISLAMABAD -A webinar was held on 28th December, 2020 under the auspices of the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations (KCFR), chaired by its chairman Ikram Sehgal and moderated by member Board of Governors, KCFR, Moin Fudda. Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori was the chief guest.

Ambassador Matsuda touched upon aspects of Japan-Pakistan relations. “I strongly believe that Pakistan’s future derives from its strategic location. Pakistan is the gateway to Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics, as well as the western part of China and Pakistan provides these land-locked countries with outlets to international markets”. About Afghanistan, he believed with progress in the peace process “we can see the unique opportunity of creating regional connectivity and regional economy and social development. Japan is ready and willing to cooperate with Pakistan in the regional development, starting from Pakistan, Afghanistan, the CARs and further down the road into the future, Iran, China and India.”His excellency said Pakistan helped Japan after its defeat in World War II, first diplomatically, then economically. In 1952 Japan and Pakistan officially established diplomatic relations, opening embassies in Karachi and Tokyo respectively.

In spite of the pandemic both Pakistan and Japanese governments have continued dialogue, starting with the official visit of then Economic Minister Mr Azhar in January 2020, then in February the President of JICA, Kitaoka came to Pakistan and met PM Imran Khan. “But after that because of the pandemic we stopped engaging face to face but managed to set up tele conferences, for example between our Foreign Minister Motegi and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Qureshi in May and thereafter in August between our Defence Minister Kono and COAS Pakistan Army Gen Bajwa”.

He said there were three pillars of Japan’s development support to Pakistan. Firstly, improving the economic infrastructure; secondly, improving the human security and social infrastructure with emphasis on educational institutions, training institutions, etc and thirdly, ensuring safety and security including security systems for ports, airports and border security systems. This year witnessed very successful cooperation between Japan and Pakistan fighting against COVID-19 and desert locusts. One area of great promise is Pakistan’s 1500km long coastline, rich in fishing resources but Pakistan’s fishing industry is not well established and here the Japanese government and its private sector can cooperate to bring in new investment where they can export back to Japan or to other third countries. The second topic is investment promotion where the Japanese Embassy is trying to bring in new investment to Pakistan, particularly with emphasis on those investments which can substitute the imports or which can strengthen the exports of Pakistan.

A Japanese company Morinaga Milk opened up a full fledged manufacturing facility in 2019 in Lahore producing dairy products, particularly baby formulas.

The Ambassador took some questions from participants after which Chairman KCFR, Ikram Sehgal thanked his excellency saying that “It has been a revelation to hear all the things that you managed to tell in one hour. Pakistan and Japan, like you said, have had a long relationship and Japan has always been of great assistance to us. We are looking to diversify our manpower, skilled manpower particularly because obviously the other sources are drying up and we need to diversify. I look forward to further interaction as I am not going to limit it to one small episode. Not many know about Pakistan’s long coastline that has never been exploited but needs exploitation, that needs investment, that needs people to come and see what all is going to happen. All these can be brought together, certainly US$1 billion from your side or maybe US$160 million from our side is not much but this must expand manifold.”