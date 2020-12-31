Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Sultan Muhammad Khan on Wednesday presided over the cabinet cub-committee second meeting regarding rule of law roadmap in Peshawar.

The committee members critically analysed the recommendations in order to make better rule of law roadmap to achieve decreasing acquittal rate of serious crimes, decrease in case disposal time and decrease in overcrowding prisons with focus on under-trial prisoners. Minister for Food Qalander Lodhi, Secretary Home Ikramullah, Inspector General Police Sanaullah Abbasi and other concerned officials along with Justice System Support Programme (JSSP) representatives were amongst the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said bringing improvement in the roadmap was to build trust of citizens seeking support from the rule of law institutions in the province which truly depicted the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. He emphasised that a comprehensive roadmap paved the way for the institutions for improving their efficiencies as well as addressing hurdles and bottlenecks in cross-institutional coordination towards the effective dispensation of justice.

On behalf of KP Chief Minister and provincial government, Sultan Khan assured his full support in taking up the process of roadmap implementation in coordination with the criminal justice institutions for achieving the milestones in timely and effective manners. He said that all the recommendations presented to the meeting were highly encouraging in achieving the mentioned objective but more homework was needed.

The KP Law Minister instructed the Director General Prosecution to come up with proposal for strengthening prosecution in next meeting of the committee. He said that for better results probation and prosecution were of great significance in the roadmap.

IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah Abbasi presented a comprehensive plan to improve the efficiency of police for the delivery of roadmap results. He shared the initiatives being taken to improve investigation standards and quality including the increased focus on the provision of the victim support services. He also shared the recommendations for the budgetary revisions which are necessary to institutionalise the measures to be taken for the reform agenda of the roadmap.