ISLAMABAD - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Saifullah Khan Niazi, a senior member of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaaf (PTI), Wednesday called on Prime Minister here and exchanged views current political situation. A statement issued by PM Media wing said that current political situation in the country and the future course of action was discussed during the meeting.The KP Governor apprised the Prime Minister of the development of Tribal Districts and the opportunities being provided to the youth of those areas for playing effective role in the country’s development and progress.