Share:

LAHORE-LPC Remington Pharma and JP&CC Colts carved out contrastive victories in the Sarsabz Pakistan Under-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Helped by heroics of Nazar Dean Ali Khan, LPC Remington Pharma outlasted LGPC Servis Tyres by 6-3. Nazar Dean, who emerged as hero of the day from the winning side, made a convincing contribution of three goals while he was ably assisted by his teammates Raja Jalal Arslan and Basil Faisal Khokhar, who converted two and one goal respectively. LGPC Servis Tyres’ contribution came from Musa Javed (two goals) and Mustafa Yousaf Rasool (one goal).

The second encounter of the day saw JP&CC Colts outclassing LPC AOS by 8-1. JP&CC Colts fully dominated the match right from the word go and maintained their supremacy till the third chukker and gained a healthy 8-0 lead while LPC AOS struck the only goal through Muhammad Ali Malik in the fourth and last chukker. Mustafa Aziz emerged as star of the day from the winning side with a contribution of fabulous four goals while Aminur Rehman banged in a brace and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi converted one.

The matches were witnessed by Fatima Group Directors Ali Mukhtar, Abbas Mukhtar, JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Major (r) Babar Mahboob Awan, polo players and their families. JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab thanked Fatima Group for sponsoring the event and especially supporting the junior polo. “Junior players are our asset and also future of Pakistan polo. With the generous support of Fatima Group, I am hopeful that these young players will deliver and excel at higher level.”

Today (Thursday), two more matches will be contested as LPC AOS and LGPC Servis Tyres will compete against each other in the first match of the day at 12:30 pm while LPC Remington Pharma and JP&CC Colts will vie against each other in the second match of the day at 1:30 pm.