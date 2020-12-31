Share:

LAHORE - The federal government on Wednesday appointed Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad as the new Ruet-e-Hilal Committee chairman by removing Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman.

According to a notification issued from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, the newly constituted committee will consist of 19 members, including the chairman.

Dr Raghib Hussain Naeemi, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Moulana Fazal-ur-Rahim, Dr Yaseen Zafar, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Chishti, Dr Mufti Ali Asghar, Mufti Faisal Ahmed, Syed Ali Karar Naqvi, and Mufti Yousaf Kashmiri have been appointed as members of the committee.

Moreover, Hafiz Abdul Ghafoor, Mufti Fazal-e-Jamil Rizvi, Mufti Qari Mirullah, Sahibzada Syed Habibullah Chishti, and Mufti Zameer Sajid have also been appointed as the committee's members.

The committee will also include representatives from SUPARCO, the Meteorological Department, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Religious Affairs.