ISLAMABAD - The federal government yesterday dared the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to quit the assemblies as threatened by the opposition alliance.

Speaking at a joint news conference here, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Adviser to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the PDM was a non-starter and would fall apart.

FM Qureshi, who is also ruling PTI’s Vice Chairman, said the threats of resignations and long march by the PDM were hollow and made it clear Prime Minister Imran Khan will not resign on January 31 under any circumstances.

“The PPP cannot sacrifice the Sindh government. The PDM has already disintegrated,” he added.

Qureshi said that neither the government was guilty of political revenge nor can it back down from pursuing accountability.

“No one is above the law. Opposition leaders are failing to justify their wealth, which is why there is so much hue and cry. Khawaja Asif should prove his innocence instead of playing politics,” he contended.

The FM said Asif was given the opportunity to answer the National Accountability Bureau’s queries multiple times, but he failed to satisfy them by providing a money trail.

“NAB should not be linked with the government as it is an independent and sovereign body, headed by a Chairman appointed by previous government and operating under a law also prepared by previous governments,” he remarked.

The FM said following the arrest of Khawaja Asif, the facts were becoming clearer as to why the opposition had been linking its support to the Financial Action Task Force legislation with the abolition of 34 out of 38 clauses in NAB law.

“Today I understand, we were confused about the link between NAB law and FATF? As the things are opening up, it shows they were using FATF as a shield to amend NAB law,” he said.

The FM said despite government’s efforts to delink the proposed amendments in NAB law with FATF legislation, the opposition was adamant to link their support with the acceptance of their demand.

He said the PDM parties stand exposed with the cases of money laundering against opposition leaders and they were now seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance. “NRO is the name of relief. It was a program to save their skin and seek deliverance,” he said.

The FM said even the supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also questioned how NAB could dare call their leader to explain his assets.

He recalled that PM Imran Khan never declared himself above law when he was asked to prove his assets rather he produced even decades old documentary evidences for his defence. “The opposition should also follow the same course and provide money trail,” he added.

FM Qureshi said NAB was an independent institution not answerable to the government. “Even the PTI leadership had nothing to do with the appointment of NAB chairman, who was appointed by the PPP and PML-N during the latter’s government,” he reminded.

On the occasion, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the past rulers had used the national institutions for their personal interests, and with their help and facilitation looted the national wealth.

The minister said the former rulers’ only objective was to mint money and in the process they made the common people poorer. He said the opposition parties had requisitioned the Senate session with a six-point agenda.

“They are in fact trying to misuse the Upper House of parliament to escape from accountability for their misdeeds but they would not succeed. They would be questioned by the treasury benches about the corruption committed by their leadership,” he said.

Everyone, he said, was bound to answer to the questions raised by the courts or any other relevant institution about their wrongdoings.

To a question, he said any Pakistani citizen could approach the NAB for investigation against any person having assets beyond known sources of income.

Babar Awan rebutted claims by Vice-President Maryam Nawaz about iqama (residency permit) and asked why politicians needed iqama in another country in the first place.

Maryam claimed that her father - former Prime Minister - Nawaz Sharif was removed from his office on the iqama argument, which is not valid, he added.

He said Nawaz Sharif’s passport was being cancelled which will make his stay in the United Kingdom illegal.