Share:

We all have been familiar with modernization. It means to have or do everything in accordance with the present era, carrying out as all as society is doing can be defined as modernization. It is the process of bringing things to the current state of the art. On that account, it makes our lives easy and comfortable. Through modern techniques and processes quality of life is maximized and possibilities of risk are minimized. With modern education, we can advance in science and technology. With modern means of transportation, we can fly around the world in hours. Although there are also many drawbacks and faults within the modern world, its complications and troubles are of no matter as compared to its services and satisfactions.

We are adopting everything of west except somewhat morals. The morals of the west are risky and threatening, we must not make use of western morals otherwise we would go beyond the margins and perimeters of our religion. We have been already given the code of life, which is perfect. Therefore, we should not adopt western culture instead we can be modern in our own way.

There is one best example of ‘modern but not western’, it’s Japan. Japan is a developed country which is modern but not western. It had made advancement on scientific grounds. Take notes that they hadn’t adopted western-based values and cultures. Their food, dressing, way of life and everything is in keeping with their own Japanese civilization. There are a family and community system, unlike other Western countries. It is the real definition of modernization, from the example of Japan it is believed that modernization is possible without adopting western culture and civilization.

In our community, the use of western products and tools is considered a symbol of status. It is fine to be modern but firstly we ought to understand the difference between modernization and westernization. Modernization means to follow the society you are living in and if you are not adopting things according to your society and embracing western culture in your daily life then it is defined as westernization.

MUZAFFAR KHOSO,

Sukkur.