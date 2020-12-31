Share:

LODHRAN - A mother with two minors died while eight other passengers received serious injuries after passenger van hit with truck at Jalalpur Road, near Kazi Wala here on Wednesday afternoon.

According to rescuers, the passenger van was moving from Jalalpur to Bahawalpur. Accident was occurred due to to tyre burst of the wagon, eye witnesses said. Rescue team was busy in shifting affected persons to nearby DHQ hospital. Identification of the deceased with injured persons were yet to be made by the authority.

Nishtar Hospital’s stolen medicines recovered

Security team of Nishtar Hospital recovered stolen medicines during general hold up from surrounding areas of Accident & Emergency (A&E) ward here on Wednesday.

Led by Chief Security officer Nishtar Medical University Chief,Capt (rtd), Sabahat Sher Khan, the general hold up was conducted after a video went viral wherein an employee of Nishtar hospital can be seen with stolen medicines. A spokesperson for NMU said a hole was made in rear wall of A&E ward from where the stolen medicines were being dispatched adding that the security team traced it during the operation. It also found some medicines from oven installed in Emergency ward canteen besides garbage area, he informed adding that the hole was covered soon after the operation. He maintained that after the startling disclosures, Nishtar Hospital administration had ordered pharmacies staff of Emergency ward and Labour Room to keep record of medicines update specially that of local purchase.

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

The local Met office forecast cold and dry weather with chances of fog in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded on Wednesday as 20.2 degree centigrade and 2.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 85 percent at 8am and 31 percent at 5pm. The sun will rise at 07:08am and set at 17:25pm on Wednesday.