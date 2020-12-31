Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed yesterday said that the government has decided to cancel former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s passport on February 16.

He, however, did not provide any further details in this regard. He was asked by a reporter “who is next” after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif’s arrest by the National accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday as he spoke to media at the Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) headquarters here.

He said it wasn’t yet known but added, “[We] will cancel Nawaz Sharif’s passport on February 16.”

It is to mention here that Nawaz Sharif’s diplomatic passport is going to expire in February 2021. Upon expiry of the passport, the former prime minister has four options that include application for a new passport, shifting from UK to some other country, seek asylum, or return to Pakistan and face cases in the country’s courts. Nawaz has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed to leave the country for medical treatment. Earlier this month, the PML-N supremo was declared a proclaimed offender in two cases — Avenfield properties and Al-Azizia — by the Islamabad High Court after he failed to appear before the court.

On the other hand, the government has approached the United Kingdom authorities to deport the convicted former prime minister from their country. Pakistan had written a letter to the UK to cancel the visa of Nawaz Sharif which was issued for medical treatment after taking an undertaking. Prime Minister Imran Khan also had in October said that he would contact British Prime Minister, if needed, to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s deportation.

Sheikh Rashid’s remarks came a day after the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) surprised everyone with the announcement of contesting the upcoming Senate elections.

Coming to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest campaign against the Imran-led government, Sheikh Rashid said if the PPP decides to take part in the Senate elections then it will also be participating in the upcoming by-polls. The interior minister said the door for dialogue was open as he dubbed the opposition members ‘thieves’, out to get their stealing pardoned. “They are all going to be exposed,” he said.

He was of the view that the money-launderers obtained iqamas (work permits) because they were not honest with the country. “Why did all these people use to obtain iqamas? If I as interior minister obtain an iqama, it means there is something fishy,” he added.

He observed that all the “thieves” got united when their wealth obtained through money-laundering and corruption was questioned.

The interior minister further informed the media that from 1 January 2021, visa for all the countries including Afghanistan and China can be applied online. He further stated that there was a possibility of terrorist attacks in the federal capital, hence the Eagle Squad was being deployed in the city. “Only three check-posts in Islamabad will remain functional while the rest will be closed,” he announced.

Discussing the CDA’s issues, the interior minister announced regularising all the contractual employees of the development authority.