ISLAMABAD - National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has developed National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) to ensure efficient supply chain management and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. During Wednesday’s meeting, the forum was informed that the initiative had been taken in collaboration with Ministry of Health, National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology Board (NITB). The forum further said that the government was in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for its early availability in the country. The NIMS would enable automated phase wise registration of citizens for COVID-19 vaccine through SMS/ internet portals, based on CNIC numbers, it added.