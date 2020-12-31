Share:

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition was knocked down in 2020 because of their undemocratic tactics. On Thursday, he said that the alliance formed to dislodge the government has become ineffective due to their lack of interests, thinking and narrative. If they had moral courage, the PDM would have been dissolved after the PPP’s decision to contest the Senate elections, he added.

The information minister also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has set the direction right for economic progress of the country by taking bold decisions. A new phase of decisive struggle is likely to be started in January next year under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to resolve people’s problems, he said.

The Minister said the focus of our all decisions and policies is the people of Pakistan. Shibli Faraz said 2020 was a difficult year at global level as the coronavirus pandemic shook the health systems and economies across the world. The smart lockdown policy of Pakistan was widely appreciated at international level, he added.