LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the nefarious narrative of opposition had been badly exposed as it was trying to spread anarchy to advance its personal agenda. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that corruption was the hallmark of the opposition leaders. He asserted that PDM was disappointed because of lack of public interest. The looters cannot hoodwink the masses; he held and regretted the opposition had sidelined the national interest to achieve its temporal political objectives.

Usman Buzdar regretted that opposition parties’ political stance was wholly undemocratic as the PDM was bent upon obstructing the development process. “Politics of chaos is totally unwise and against the national interest”, he stressed. Usman Buzdar said it was deplorable that the opposition was trying to achieve a personal agenda by spreading anarchy in the country. He averred that the threat of resignations and long march was nothing more than a political stunt. He said people wanted the country to move forward Separately, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that the unnatural alliance of the PDM had met a natural death. “The Prince [Bilawal] has checkmated the Maulana and the Princess [Maryam Nawaz] duo. In an obvious reference to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, she said that both Maulana and the princess were perturbed now after the PPP’s stance on the issue of resignations. She advised Maryam Nawaz to stop day-dreaming and see the reason. Firdous pointed out that the condition of her political bondmaids was even worse.

She said that the PDM cabal had been cut to size as the PM Imran Khan had devastated the hereditary politics with the support of the people. The opposition is struggling for its political survival, she added.

Condoles death

of father-in-law of

Sardar Khan Niazi

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condoled the death of Maj Gen (retired), Hadayat Ullah Khan Niazi, father-in-law of Sardar Khan Niazi. In a statement, the CM extended sympathies to the heirs and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.