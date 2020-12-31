Share:

ISLAMABAD - In an impressive display of firepower, Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units demonstrated their combat readiness through live weapon firing of surface-to air missiles, Pakistan Navy said on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest, according to the officials.

During the live weapon firing, a PN press release said, the launched missiles successfully engaged the intended targets. The successful firings have re-affirmed Pakistan Navy’s war-fighting capability and combat potential.

The Chief of the Naval Staff expressed his complete satisfaction over the operational readiness of Pakistan Navy and its preparedness to defend the national maritime interests.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief commended the officers and men for their commitment and professionalism. He emphasized on continued vigilance to thwart any aggression against the sea frontiers and provide a befitting response to any misadventure by the adversary, according to the officials.