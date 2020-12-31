Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Djibouti on Wednesday reiterated their desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the areas of commerce, culture and defence.

These gestures were transpired during high-level separate interactions between President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and the visiting Djibouti parliamentary delegation, led by President of National Parliament of Djibouti and acting-Chairman of African Union Parliament, Mohamed Ali Houmed here yesterday.

On the occasion, the visiting dignitaries expressed desire for expanding bilateral relations between the two countries. While welcoming the delegation, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan wants to further improve defence and economic ties with Djibouti for mutual benefit of the two brotherly countries.

He appreciated the visit of parliamentary delegation and expressed the hope that it would further strengthen the existing foundation of strong bilateral relations between the two countries. He informed that Pakistan highly values its ties with Djibouti and has decided to open its embassy there and resident diplomatic missions in other African countries.

The President sought the support of the Government of Djibouti to expeditiously process and clear Pakistani goods at Djibouti port meant for Ethiopia and other destinations in the Horn of Africa.

The President also highlighted the atrocities and human rights violations being committed by India against the Muslim population in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized the need for a unified call from international community to put pressure on India to stop human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.

President of National Parliament of Djibouti underscored the need for expanding bilateral cooperation in every sphere, including culture, trade and defence.

Separately talking to the visiting delegation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy is aimed at forging closer ties with the Continent by expanding Islamabad’s diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement.

The Prime Minister further underlined that Pakistan would soon be establishing its resident diplomatic Mission in Djibouti. They also exchanged views on the importance of peace and security in the regional context of both Pakistan and Djibouti.

The President National Assembly of Djibouti appreciated Pakistan’s historical support and expressed the hopes that visit of the Parliamentary delegation would help in further consolidating bilateral relations.