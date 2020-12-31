Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll has crossed the 10,000 mark, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Fifty-five fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours on Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 10,047. Punjab has recorded the highest number of deaths with 3,982 fatalities followed by Sindh at 3,520 fatalities. KP has reported 1,627 deaths so far, Islamabad 415, AJK 220, Balochistan 182, and GB 101 deaths.

During the last 24 hours, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 174 Coronavirus cases and four deaths. Islamabad reported 166 cases and 3 deaths, GB 2 cases and AJK reported 6 cases and 1 death. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 236 Coronavirus cases and 10 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial tally has risen to 57,982 while the death toll is 1,627.

Meanwhile, Balochistan recorded 19 new cases of Coronavirus. The provincial tally has risen to 18,118 while the death toll remains 182. Punjab recorded 626 Coronavirus cases and 23 deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The provincial tally has risen to 137,295 while the death toll is 3,982. The country reported more than 4,000 Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of the virus in the country. Another 4,619 recoveries have taken the national total to 430,113 while the recovery rate is 90.1 percent, according to the NCOC.

Meanwhile, the NCOC, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and National Information Technology Board (NITB) has developed a National Immunisation Management System (NIMS) to ensure an efficient supply chain management and administration of the Covid-19 vaccine. The system will enable automated phase-wise registration of citizens for Covid-19 vaccine through SMS/internet, based on CNIC numbers. The immunisation mechanism will be intimated to citizens shortly. NIMS will be made available by mid-January, according to the NCOC. It said the federal government was in close liaison with the world’s leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers for its early availability in Pakistan.

According to the NCOC, Pakistan’s current positivity ratio stands at 5.92 percent. The highest positivity ratio was observed in Karachi at 13.84 percent, followed by Hyderabad 8.79 percent and Swat 7.89 percent.