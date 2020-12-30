Share:

“[Eqbal Ahmad] brought wisdom and integrity

to the cause of the oppressed.”

–Edward Said

Born in Bihar in 1933, Eqbal Ahmad moved to the USA for further studies in the mid-1950s. He went to Algeria and Tunisia for his PhD. dissertation and joined their liberation struggle against France. In 1967, when Israel took over the territory of Palestine, Eqbal’s solidarity with Palestinians led to his rift with his fellow academics. In the 1970s, he was one of the foremost critics of the US government for its involvement in the Vietnam War. As Stuart Schaar suggested, Eqbal Ahmad was a “Critical Outsider”, who always remained an outsider and a critic of such rigorous ideologies as nationalism and religion throughout his life.

He was, for example, a vehement critic of the policies of the USA, the country he lived most of his life in; of dictatorships and clerics in Pakistan, the country he was born in. Despite his close association with Ben Bella of Algeria and Fidel Castro of Cuba, he criticized the two leaders when he learnt about their authoritarian rules. In a world where every ideology claims of representing the ultimate, exclusive truth, the life of Ahmad suggests an ethical way of existence — a life which is unconditionally critical of all kinds of authoritarianism, imperialism and injustices of these ideologies.