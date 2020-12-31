Share:

The government has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs2.31 per litre, according to a press release issued by the Prime Minister House. PM Imran Khan rejected the summary forwarded to him by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) which had suggested an increase in the price of petrol by Rs10.68 per litre.

OGRA had also suggested an increase in the price of diesel by Rs8.37 per litre. But PM rejected the suggestions and instead, approved an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs2.31 per litre and Rs1.80 per litre respectively.

The PM House said that OGRA had suggested an increase in prices of other petroleum products such as kerosene oil by Rs10.92 per litre and light diesel by Rs14.87. However, the premier approved a hike in the price of kerosene oil by Rs3.36 and agreed to an increase in the price of light diesel by Rs3.95.

The new price of kerosene oil is Rs73.65 per litre and light diesel oil will be available for Rs71.81. Petrol will now be available for Rs106 per litre while diesel will be sold for Rs110.24 per litre. The new prices are applicable from midnight tonight till January 15.