ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed the concerned institutions to counter baseless and unfounded Indian campaign against Pakistan with facts so that New Delhi’s real face is exposed before the international community.

The Prime Minister said this while chairing a meeting here regarding the ongoing hybrid warfare by the Indian propaganda machine, especially the Indian media, against Pakistan.

He said that Indian media is spreading baseless and negative propaganda against Pakistan to divert the world attention from unlawful acts in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, gross human rights violations and Hindu fascist agenda.

The Prime Minister said the Indian propaganda is aimed at creating chaos in Pakistan and distract the world community from focusing on India’s illegal and inhuman acts.

He instructed the meeting reviewed disinformation campaign and negative propaganda unleashed by the Indian media against Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, PM’s Special Assistant Dr Moeed Yousaf, Focal Person on Digital Media Dr Arsalan Khalid and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to a negotiated political settlement for peace and stability in Afghanistan as “there is no military solution to the conflict in the war-torn country”.

Talking to Afghanistan’s Minister for Industry and Commerce Nisar Ahmed Faizi Ghoryani here, the Prime Minister stressed the need for all sides to take measures for the reduction of violence leading to ceasefire.

Imran Khan, while highlighting the close fraternal ties between the two countries, reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Govt making efforts to control price hike

He added that peace in Afghanistan would be beneficial for the entire region by enhancing regional connectivity and providing new opportunities for economic cooperation.

The prime minister remarked that Pakistan and Afghanistan had untapped economic synergies and complementarities, which could be best realized through cooperation in the economic and trade sphere.

He mentioned the Trans-Afghan railway line project, “Mazar-e-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar,” and highlighted Pakistan’s support to Uzbekistan’s efforts to secure financing for the project.

Imran Khan said he had signed the Joint Appeal Letter addressed to the heads of various International Financial Institutions (IFIs) by the heads of state/government of Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan in that regard.

The Afghan commerce minister conveyed the greetings of President Ashraf Ghani and highlighted the progress made on matters related to transit and bilateral trade.

He appreciated the positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating the Afghan peace process, and affirmed Afghanistan’s desire for enhanced trade and economic ties between the two countries.

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood also attended the meeting.

The Afghan delegation led by Nisar Ahmed Ghoryani is on a five-day visit to Pakistan from December 27 to 31 for 8th meeting of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority (APTTCA).

Food prices

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that stability in prices of edible items is the top priority of the government and directed to strictly monitor demand and supply indicators of these commodities to avoid any crisis.

Chairing a high-level meeting on prices of essential items here, the Prime Minister ordered to take strict action against hoarders and elements involved in food adulteration as no one will be allowed to endanger people’s health.

Imran Khan gave instructions to formulate an annual plan in partnership with the Ministry of National Food Security and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, while keeping in view wheat demand, available stock of the commodity and upcoming crop.

He also directed to identify sugar mills involved in tax evasion and ensure legal action against them.

The Prime Minister said that a decline in prices of essential items has been witness in last two months and steps should be taken to keep this momentum.

‘Sustainable power sector reforms’

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday stressed the need of sustainable reforms in power sector keeping in view the country’s future requirements. He was presiding over a review meeting on power sector. The Prime Minister expressed his satisfaction over the power sector reforms and directed to ensure the provision of relief to domestic consumers and uninterrupted power supply to industries as top priorities.

Federal Ministers Umar Ayub, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistants Tabish Gohar, Nadeem Babar, Waqar Masood and senior officers concerned were in attendance.

Besides improvement in the production and supply of electricity as well as making the energy-mix better and environment-friendly, the meeting discussed in detail the proposed projects of economical power generation. The meeting was also briefed about the progress of ongoing projects.

The Prime Minister was apprised of the power sector agreements made by the previous governments and their negative effects on the economy and common man.

The Prime Minister was also briefed about the measures taken by the government for the provision of relief to common man despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Engage Africa policy

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday reaffirmed ‘Engage Africa’ policy which was aimed at forging closer ties with the continent by expanding Pakistan’s diplomatic footprint and deepening economic engagement.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with President National Assembly of Republic of Djibouti, Mohamed Ali Houmed, who accompanied by a parliamentary delegation called on him, PM Office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the visiting delegation and noted that the bonds of common faith and values as well as convergence of views on regional and international matters bind the two brotherly nations.

He underlined the salience of Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy and said that Pakistan would soon be establishing its resident diplomatic mission in Djibouti.

Both sides affirmed the shared desire to broaden bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was also present during the meeting.

The prime minister and the visiting delegation also exchanged views on the importance of peace and security in neighboring regional context of both Pakistan and Djibouti.

President National Assembly of Djibouti appreciated Pakistan’s historical support and expressed the hope that the visit of Parliamentary delegation would help in further consolidating Djibouti-Pakistan relations.