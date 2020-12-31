Share:

RAWALPINDI- Saddar Bairooni police have busted a notorious gang involved in street crime by arresting six of its active members including ring leader, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

He added police recovered Rs 3.1 million cash, gold and artificial ornaments, two mobile phones, 10 motorcycles, cutters they used for cutting gold bangles and weapons. Separate cases were registered against the criminals who were identified as Shakil Khan alias Shakeela, Bilal Ahmed aka Bali, Nauman Mansoor, Akbar Hussain, Rahim Shah and Aneela Mansoor, the spokesman said.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice on surge in street crime in Saddar Circle, has ordered SP Saddar Division Zia Uddin Ahmed to arrest the dacoits. SP, on orders of CPO, constituted special team comprising ASP Saud Khan, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni Inspector Malik Yar and SI Awais Akram tasking it to bust the gang. The police team managed to arrest six notorious criminals involved in street crime and seized booty, he said. The criminals confessed their crime. In a statement, ASP Saud Khan confirmed the development. He said the criminals are involved in snatching, motorcycle lifting and robberies.

He said two of detained dacoits, Akbar Hussain and Rabin Shah, had also been challaned by police in street crime cases.

“Another member of gang namely Muhammad Aqil was killed during a dacoity bid with a citizen,” ASP said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Zia Uddin Ahmed and his team.

Meanwhile, Civil Lines police have arrested a proclaimed offender namely Ijaz Qureshi involved in murder of six persons.

The investigators also recovered Kalashnikov from possession of the accused and started investigation. The accused had gunned down six persons in 2012 over domestic dispute. A case has been registered against him on application of Junaid Qureshi.