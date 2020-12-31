Share:

RENALA KHURD/ KASUR - Police have recovered a minor girl and reunited with her parents on Wednesday. According to police, a seven-year-old girl Misbah had gone missing from the limits of Sadar police station and her parents reported the matter to police which recovered her after hectic efforts.

ACE retrieves 384 kanal state land

Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed on Wednesday to have retrieved 384 kanal state land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupants in nearby two villages. During an operation, ACE Kasur Deputy Director Ahmed Javed Cheema along with staff of revenue department retrieved 304 kanal land worth Rs 60.8 million from illegal occupants.

in Kingranwala, a nearby village of Khadian Khas.

Similarly, the ACE team retrieved 80 kanal state land worth Rs 16 million in Mauza Hardo Subhani. Talking to media, ACE Deputy Director Ahmed Javed Cheema said that land mafia had been occupying state land for the last several years and the ACE Kasur got vacant the land from the mafia by launching an operation.