LAHORE - Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over the second meeting of Punjab Skills Development Authority Board at its office on Wednesday.

Parliamentarians Malik Nadeem Kamran, Sumera Ahmed, DG PSDA, Additional Secretary Industries Department and Board members attended the meeting that approved online registration of technical education institutions.

The Minister directed to hold a fresh review of proposed administrative infrastructure of PSDA and constituted a committee under Malik Nadeem Kamran, MPA to finalize the rules.

The two committees will submit their recommendations in the next meeting.

The meeting decided that the registration fee will not be received from already registered institutions while new institutions will be registered with an old fee. Similarly, online payment of fee is also provided and the applicants will be informed of the processing status of their applications at every stage, he added. Courses will also be registered along with registration of technical institutions and the Minister further directed to devise a third-party inspection system for the registered institutions. Mian Aslam Iqbal emphasised that the promotion of technical education is the priority of the government and directed to ease policies to facilitate the stakeholders.

He termed online registration of technical institutions a major step to facilitate the stakeholders adding that it would ensure transparency besides expediting the registration process.

Meanwhile, Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) on Wednesday. The meeting attended by chairman PBTE Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi, Secretary and other members accorded approval to the 18 points agenda. The board gave approval to the promotion of students to higher classes without exams due to corona pandemic.

The approval of fee remission of the first annual examination of 2021 and students registration fee for 2020 for DAE, DDM, D.Com, DBA, DSE, DHO, DCA, Matric Tech and Matric Vocational was given.

The meeting authorized verification of diplomas and certificates issued by PBTE through a third party and further approved payment of arrears of former secretary and ex-controller examination of PBTE. Meanwhile, it was further decided to hire a consultant for online examination of three courses launched by the TEVTA. Withdrawal of ban on recruitments against vacant posts and matters pertaining to the administration and financial issues were also approved by the meeting.

Mian Aslam Iqbal stated that all matters should be dealt with in accordance with the law and special attention should be paid to education and training of skilled youth on modern lines to meet the needs of the industrial sector.

The future of the country is linked with market-oriented technical education as it would help in poverty alleviation and provision of honourable living to the youth, he added.