A day after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders visited Bahadurabad, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is also scheduled to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership on Thursday.

According to details, the PTI delegation comprising Khurrum Sher Zaman, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and others will discuss census issue in by-elections with its ally party along with other affairs of mutual interest.

PPP’s Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and Taj Haider had called on MQM-P leaders on Wednesday.