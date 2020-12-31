Share:

LAHORE - Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA) Kaniz Fatima Chadhar called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday.

She exchanged views about solutions to difficulties faced by the women in the society in her meeting with the Assembly speaker. Ch Parvez Elahi said that Islam had conferred women with great respect and dignity. He said women formed 51 per cent of the country’s total population and were playing an important role in every segment of life. “Mothers, sisters and daughters of the nation have a great positive role in the development of Pakistan,” he said.

Ch Parvez Elahi also appreciated the efforts being made by Kaniz Fatima for solution of problems faced by women.