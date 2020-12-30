Share:

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

LAHORE - Pakistan national women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month’s tour to South Africa due to family reasons. Bismah had participated in the training camp in Karachi since 20 December, before returning to Lahore on Wednesday to rejoin her family. Urooj Mumtaz, head of women’s wing and chief selector: “Bismah approached us with a request to be exempted from next month’s tour to South Africa for family reasons, which we have accepted. She was obviously disappointed to miss the series, but family always has to come first. “When we’ll announce the 17-player squad on Thursday, we’ll name the stand-in captain as well for the South Africa tour, which comprises three ODIs and three T20Is.”

Dogar hopes Sadhana will hold fair PFF elections

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Vice President and MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar has welcomed the constitutional steps taken by the current PFF Normalization Committee Chairman Muneer Sadhana. He said that the formation of provincial and district normalization committees was illegal and in breach of the PFF Statutes Article 36 & 90. It was done with ill intentions to support a favorite group and to undermine the true stakeholders of football. “I endorse and support the steps taken by Muneer Sadhana for upholding the sanctity of the PFF Constitution,” said Dogar. He called upon Sadhana and other PFF NC members to put all their energies and efforts to ensure integrity and organize foolproof and transparent elections of the PFF at the earliest. Dogar has also expressed his appreciation for the positive stance of FIFA and AFC in resolving the football-realted outstanding issues and disputes in Pakistan. “I hope the current PFF NC will utilize this new extension period to conduct a free, fair and transparent PFF elections, from districts till federation levels.”

PHF calls on Federal Minister Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa called on the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Wednesday. National team head coach Khawaja Junaid was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, the minister said the ministry would play its full role in the development and promotion of the national game. “Various sports fields are lying vacant across the country. Every possible practical step will be taken to increase the trend of sports among the children. Steps will be taken to bring back the playing field to the young generation,” he said. He said Railways hockey team players would be part of the national team in future and will make the country proud. Asif Bajwa said the minister’s positive and practical thinking for a better future of hockey is no less than a boom for future of the game. “We thank the minister for assuring all-out support to the PHF,” he said. Later, the PHF secretary presented a souvenir to the Federal Minister. w