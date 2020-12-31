ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways is all set to reconstruct 11 bridges and about to repair another 55 across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passengers. Giving details of the project, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur division, six in Multan and two in Lahore division. About the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways had planned to repair 34 bridges in Karachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta. Around 86 percent of bridges were more than 100 years old, but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, rehabilitation and strengthening of the bridges, the official added.
