ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Railways is all set to reconstruct 11 bridges and about to repair an­other 55 across the coun­try to ensure smooth operation of trains and safety of the passen­gers. Giving details of the project, an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the depart­ment would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur division, six in Multan and two in Lahore divi­sion. About the repair of bridges in different divi­sions, he said Pakistan Railways had planned to repair 34 bridges in Ka­rachi, 11 in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpin­di, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta. Around 86 percent of bridges were more than 100 years old, but all of them were safe for train operation due to regular maintenance, re­habilitation and strength­ening of the bridges, the official added.