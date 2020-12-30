Share:

ISLAMABAD-Former skippers Ramiz Raja and Inzamam-ul-Haq have lauded Pakistan’s fighting spirit in the first Test against New Zealand stating that though the team lost the match it fought like a unit.

“There is nothing wrong when you lose while fighting because as a cricketer you know that you couldn’t deliver more than that,” Ramiz Raja said on his YouTube channel ‘Ramiz Speaks’. He said the common complaint against the national side was that they surrender without showing any fight, particularly on away tours. “But this time, there was a fighting spirit and commitment. Certainly, they’ll learn from the defeat.”

He said although Pakistan suffered defeat, it would bring unity in the team. “There are several defeats that give you a lesson; where your bonding becomes stronger. Here too, everyone fought for a cause, that was to save the match for Pakistan,” he said. He lauded Fawad Alam for hitting a brilliant century in under pressure circumstances. “We must appreciate him because in his entire career, he never gave up and has always been trying hard. Eventually, he has got fruit for all his efforts.”

“Rizwan also played brilliant knocks. The tail too put up great resistance. Overall, Pakistan team exhibited a fighting spirit and this was what Pakistani fans were demanding. “Pakistan team was just five overs away from their objective [to draw the match], but even then we’ll have to give credit to them for showing a lot of resistance,” he added.

Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq also praised Pakistan team saying the players fought back very well. “If you lose a match while fighting, there is no complaint against you. Pakistan were just four to five overs away to ward off the defeat. They could have spent these remaining overs to save the match. But still, there are several positives. There were some very good performances. Similarly, there was unity in the team.”

Inzamam congratulated Fawad Alam for hammering a Test ton after a gap of 11 years. “Fawad made a strong comeback and hammered the ton in very difficult situation. I will say his hundred is equal to a double century. “If you score runs when your team badly needs those, such a performance becomes countable. I really enjoyed his batting as he played according to the requirement. “I will also appreciate Rizwan, who, for the first time, led the Test side very well,” he added.