Yesterday I saw an advertisement about a local mattress company depicting a daughter marrying off a mother. I found the message to be very powerful and something that must be addressed in our society. The issue being discussed here is marrying at an old age and particularly marrying for the second time. The most common reaction to it is, why now? When you have spent your entire life and now that you have children and grandchildren why would you want to get married?

Recently popular TV actress Samina Ahmed married again. In her case many found it to be endearing, stemming probably from the love we have for her and also I heard a few people saying “showbiz mein to yeh hota hai.” In a way, the approval rooted in judgment for the celebrity world that their moral compass is already skewed so it’s alright to expect anything from them.

In our part of the world second marriage is still a taboo whether it’s in young or old age. It is a taboo more for women if they choose to remarry as compared to men post a divorce or losing the partner to death. Since a few years, I see a slight shift in this space but accepting second marriages at an older age like in 60s or 70s especially after having grandchildren is frowned upon.

Most people and family members believe that providing comfortable living arrangements for single parents is more than enough. The expectation is that it’s all that the parents need. A comfortable room, some good books, dinnertime with children and grandchildren and hanging out with their peers should suffice.

Is that enough? What gives us an idea that once we grow old our emotional needs die down? Do we still not require companionship?

I feel it’s also partly linked with the assumption that as men and women grow older, their sexual drive diminishes and so companionship might only be seen in the realm of physical needs which contrary to popular beliefs, doesn’t die down as we believe it to be in our 60s and so on.

The taboo around older age grows up remarrying stems from the attitude we have towards our parents. We believe that their want and desire to live a fulfilling life should decrease now. They have lived a full life so the last leg of life should be spent in spiritual activity or attending to their grandchildren.

We human beings are selfish to our cores. We keep justifying this selfishness with different statements. We want to keep our parents to ourselves and choose to be with them when our own inner child needs the parental figure. Most of us cannot see our parents as individuals experiencing the same range of needs and emotions as we did irrespective of age. Even as children we are blindly possessive about them and it continues for us.

In our part of the world, this stems from the influence of Hinduism as well where women socially if widowed were meant to spend their entire lives in a recluse state honouring the memory of the dead husband. That deep-rooted practice has seeped into our society, even now where a divorcee might still be accepted if remarried, but a widow doing it is considered not honourable. Choosing to stay single post a relationship end is seen as a great sacrifice.

Erik Erikson, a German psychologist divided a man’s life into 8 stages of psychosocial development. The final psychosocial stage he said occurs during old age and it is where people introspect on their losses and gains in life. A loss of a relationship is a huge loss and wanting to compensate for it at any stage of life—as long as you are alive—should be encouraged rather than looked down upon.

He believed that those who looked back and felt they lived a fulfilling life and continue to feel that will die in peace. Whereas those who look back at a life full of regret or at present experience loneliness will feel unaddressed despair.

So let’s stop ejecting our own personal shame around our own choices into others. Let’s acknowledge our senior citizens with respect and empathy and consider them as individuals with a heart that desires all.