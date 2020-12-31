Share:

LAHORE - Punjab government has issued instructions to all the relevant departments to expedite work on identification, geo-mapping of state land, and prepare recommendations for its effective use through sale and lease.

Law Minister Raja Basharat chaired meeting on sale and lease of government land at Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Punjab, Senior Member Board of Revenue, administrative secretaries of Irrigation and Agriculture departments, and CEO Urban Unit attended the meeting .

Raja Basharat said that the right use of the government land would be ensured in the public interest.

He asked all the departments concerned to prepare recommendations for effective use of land at the earliest so that these could be submitted to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The Chief Secretary Punjab directed the departments to expedite the geo-mapping and digitization of the land available for lease and sale, adding that in case of any problem, the Urban Unit should provide full assistance.

Secretary Agriculture told the meeting that after receiving instructions regarding the lease and sale of government land, his department has started the work of land identification and geo-mapping which will be completed soon. Secretary Irrigation said that the department has prepared a comprehensive plan regarding the available government land for lease. Huge income could be generated through the lease of this land, he maintained.