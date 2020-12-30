Share:

ISLAMABAD-Robert Pattinson is reportedly being pushed to his limits by ‘perfectionist’ director Matt Reeves, 54, while shooting The Batman.The actor, 34, is playing the superhero in the upcoming movie which is set to be released in March 2022 after COVID-19 delayed filming.A source has now toldthat filming has become a ‘grueling process’, claiming that Matt, who also directed Cloverfield and Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes, has made Robert do upwards of 50 takes inside his heavy Batman suit. A source said: ‘Filming has been a grueling process, especially for Robert, as Matt is such a perfectionist.’He’ll insist on doing scenes over and over again and get bogged down in the tiny detail. Some¬times it’s like he doesn’t know when to stop.’ They added that there’s ‘pressure’ on director Matt to make the long-awaited film a success as ‘£90m’ has been spent on the production by Warner Bros.

‘Matt is feeling the pressure to get it right, but Robert has had a tough time on these franchise movies before [after appearing in the Twilight films],’ they claimed.