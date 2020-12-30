Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has worked in a lot of dramas and all her dramas are such big hits. Also worked in drama, based on the life story of Qandeel Baloch and gave an exceptionally good performance. Saba Qamar is also working on her new film “Kamli” and salaried the highest paid actress of our showbiz industry.Saba is always seen giving us major inspirational looks and recently she was seen creating monochrome magic in her latest winter shoot. She has shared her exclusive photos, that is captured beautifully on her Instagram page.