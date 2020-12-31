Share:

KARACHI-Seaview beach and its surrounding areas will remain open for the public on New Year’s Eve as Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Sheikh has issued directives for making traffic and security arrangements in this regard.

Chairing a meeting to review security and traffic arrangements for New Year’s Eve, he directed the police to keep the beach open. He instructed the police and city administration to ensure the implementation of the government-prescribed SOPs to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The police and the Rangers presented their security and traffic plans for New Year’s Eve during the meeting. The Commissioner issued directives for taking strict action against those indulging in aerial firing and one-wheeling. He ordered that all markets and restaurants be closed by 5pm on December 31 in view of the pandemic and directed all the deputy commissioners to ensure implementation of the business closure timing. Earlier, the Sindh police warned revellers against indulging in celebratory aerial firing on New Year’s Eve to avoid untoward incidents. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, while talking to media said an attempted murder case will be registered against those found resorting to aerial firing.

Police want citizens to share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s night

Sindh police have launched a WhatsApp number for citizens to shoot and share videos of aerial firing on New Year’s night so law enforcers can take action against the violators of ban on celebratory firing. Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon asked the citizens for help in discouraging the practice by sending videos of elements indulging in celebratory gunfire on WhatsApp number 03435142770.

He called for the citizens to first report aerial firing at the police helpline 15 and then shoot videos by ensuring their safety.

Swift action will be taken over violation of the law and an FIR registered, the AIG warned, adding all relevant police officials have been issued directives to ensure strict implementation of the ban on celebratory gunfire.

Besides aerial firing, he said those found showing off arms on New Year’s Eve will also be taken to task with their weapons to be seized and licenses revoked. He said a special team will monitor messages to be received on WhatsApp.

Mr Memon advised the citizens to revel in the joyous occasion of New Year but not take law into their hands.