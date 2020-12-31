Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate on Wednesday unanimously adopted a condolence resolution expressing deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senator Kalsoom Parveen.

The resolution was presented by leader of the opposition Raja Zafar-ul-Haq in the House.

The resolution said the services rendered by Kalsoom Parveen for the country will be remembered for a long time. The House offered Fateha for the departed soul of late Senator Kalsoom Parveen, who died of COVID-19.

The House expressed its profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of its most acclaimed member, Senator Mrs Kalsoom Parveen, a veteran politician, who passed away on 21 December 2020, said the resolution.

“Senator Kalsoom Parveen was elected to the Senate of Pakistan for three consecutive terms. For the first time, she was elected on a reserved seat for women as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) in 2003 Senate election. She was re-elected to the Senate as BNP (Awami) candidate in 2009 and was re-elected on a reserved seat for women candidate of PML-N in 2015,” the resolution further said.

During her tenure, she remained chairperson and member of various committees of the Senate and worked hard to fulfill the oversight role of the Parliament. She always raised voice for the rights of the poor and under-privileged people of Balochistan, it further said.

“The services rendered by her would long be remembered and her loss will be deeply mourned. We all share the loss sustained by her family and friends and expresses deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. We pray to Almighty Allah to shower His infinite blessings upon the departed soul and may her soul rest in eternal peace. (Ameen)”.

Later the House was adjourned to meet again on Friday at 10:30 am.