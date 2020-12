Share:

Karachi - Sindh has reported 1,232 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, marking the second day the province recorded more than 1,000 infections. Sindh’s caseload has risen to 213,193, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s House. Of the new cases, 989 were reported from Karachi, the statement said. Sindh has also reported 13 more fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 3,533. Meanwhile, another 3,501 people have recovered from the virus.