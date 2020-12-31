Share:

KARACHI - The two PTI lawmakers, who were eyeing some room in the PPP, has now taken a U-turn and decided not to join the ruling party in Sindh by sending a video message on Wednesday. Stating that they will remain part of the PTI and not join the PPP, Aslam Abro and Shahar Yar Shar sent a video message to Nisar Khuhro, Saeed Ghani and other leaders through WhatsApp, while also sharing a screenshot with Haleem Adil Sheikh, their party’s provincial chief.

Ghani, who is the Sindh education minister, confirmed the report and said the two provincial assembly members had reversed their earlier decision. Earlier on Tuesday, it emerged that Abro and Shar were disappointed with the PTI’s policies and had decided to join the PPP. But this switch to the PPP wasn’t unconditional as they demanded that the party would have to give them tickets for the by-elections. Abro was elected from PS-1, Jacobabad-I and Shar from PS-18, Ghotki-I in the 2018 general elections. However, the PPP had decided to present the condition before the top leadership for consideration and make a decision on whether to welcome them in the party. In this connection, Nisar Khuhro, the provincial head of PPP, said one had to first become a worker in the PPP, adding that only a party worker would become a leader. However, the possible change in political loyalties wasn’t being welcomed by the local PPP leadership. That’s why former education minister Mehtab Hussain Dahar and others had informed Khuhro about their reservations. According to them, the PTI has lost popularity among the people and, therefore, its members shouldn’t be inducted in a popular party.