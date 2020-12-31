Share:

KARACHI-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice president and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari is reluctant to tell the people of Sindh about responsible of pathetic conditions of the province.

Addressing a press conference in Hunaid Lakhani Secretariat on Wednesday, flanked by PTI leader and head of Baitul Mal Sindh, he said in recent press conference of Bilawal his body language and words failed to match. He said last day Bilawal distanced from PDM to get saved his papa. He said now Maryam may have contacted the Maulana. Haleem Adil said if PPP chairman has some courage, he should send the resignations of his party members to the speaker.

The PTI leader said that PM Imran Khan is not afraid of the threats of the opposition. He said we do not know from which direction the opposition would open attack on the government. He said Bilawal has no atom bomb. He has only got a corruption bomb and with it he has already destroyed Sindh. He said poor children of Larkana and Thar, civil servants and all other sectors are destroyed with the corruption bomb of Bilawal. He said, we will only hold dialogue on national issues and no dialogue would be held on corruption. He said how Bilawal would send the PM home, through helicopter of Bahria or Omni. He said Mualana must have to answer about corruption.

Haleem Adil said PM had presented him before the Supreme Court for many months and later the apex court declared him Sadiq and Amin.

He urged parents to think before sending their children in programmes of Maulana as he could do anything for his vested political interests. He said Maulana should tell the nation about the farm valuing Rs3 billion.

The parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly said all uncles would leave Maryam. He said the stage of Larkana anniversary programme was a sorry show as no Bhutto was present there.

He said if Bilawal has to run a movement he should run it to resolve the problems of Sindh and we will also support him.

Haleem Adil said Nawaz Sharif is enjoying five and six star luxuries and he has no sympathy for the poor. He said now people have recognised all thieves. The PTI leader said in Sindh thousands of arms licenses have been issued without merit and security clearance and we have already written a letter to the home minister in this regard. He said Sindh government is reappointing corrupt officers after their plea bargain with NAB.

Hunaid Lakhani said that the rallies of opposition spread COVID-19 in the country. He said PMD is trying to save corrupt people. He said thousands of schools are closed in Sindh and medicines are being stolen from the government hospitals.