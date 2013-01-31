



RAWALPINDI – A total of 30 police officials of Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad were asked to report to the Police Lines after allegedly failing to curb the crime rate specially the recent murder of traders in the area right under the nose of the police station.Traders and local residents staged a protest demonstration after the incident of murder of a trader, which forced the Rawalpindi police highups to take action against the officials who totally failed in controlling the surging crime rate in Sadiqabad.According to details, SSP (Operations) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi replaced all the old staff numbering in 30 with the new staff what he called “The fresh blood which will definitely control the growing crime rate in the area”.Taking to TheNation, the SSP Operations said that the former staff including SHO Sadiqabad badly failed in purging the area from criminals and anti-social elements, which bothered him to send all the old sta ff to the Police Lines. He hoped this new formula would be fruitful in upcoming days and the residents of Sadiqabad would see a great change in ‘Thana Culture’.When this scribe, while pointing out the increasing crime rate in the jurisdictions of other police stations in general and in the precinct of PS Saddar Berooni and Airport particularly, asked the SSP whether he would apply the same formula in all such police stations where criminals rule, the SSP said “Yes, after PS Sadiqabad, I will depute the young and active staff in other police stations to curb the crime. I will also take a strict action against the lazy and careless police officers”.On Saturday last, a shopkeeper was shot dead while two of his employees were injured after two robbers opened firing with automatic weapons during a robbery bid at the wholesale grocery shop, sparking protest and violence in Sadiqabad. Soon after the protests, SHO PS Sadiqabad Malik Abid was suspended by CPO and now the SSP Operations came into action replacing the entire staff of PS Sadiqabad.